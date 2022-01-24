Ronald Shreffler Sr.

MANTENO – Ronald Ray Shreffler Sr., 76, a lifelong resident of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Ron was born April 12, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, the son of Daniel and Freda (Semeitz) Shreffler. On July 11, 1978, he married Linda Boudreau, in Kankakee.

He was co-owner of Shreffler’s Land of Lincoln Harley-Davidson, formerly O.C. Shreffler’s Harley Davidson, with his father and brothers from 1975 until his retirement in 2012. He loved his business, chatting with people, as well as riding and collecting motorcycles.

Ron was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, and made sure to attend every Saturday. He would volunteer his time for charity work through H.O.G, the Manteno chapter.

He loved Corvettes, cars and going to car shows. Ron enjoyed traveling and collected Lionel Trains, he was truly a big kid at heart. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Ronald was a very loving, caring and helping man. Everyone could always count on him to lend a helping hand.

Surviving are his loving wife, Linda Shreffler; his children, Ronald Jr. (Lori) Shreffler, Todd Shreffler and Heather (Ryan) Sullivan; grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen, Hailey, Seth, Caden and Logan; sisters, Jane Hebert, Kathryn (Jim) Kingston, Danielle (Danny) Ramien and Tina Dumontelle; brothers, John (Kathy) Shreffler and Sam (Becky) Shreffler; a brother-in-law, Jerry Curwick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Richard Shreffler; a granddaughter, Amelia Sullivan; a sister, MaryAnn Curwick; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Hebert and Michael Dumontelle.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.