ST. ANNE — Tucker Alan Posing was born in to the arms of angels Jan. 16, 2022. His parents are Darren Posing and Caitlin Renkin, of St. Anne.

Tucker was loved beyond measure by his siblings, brothers, Alec and Jackson, and sister, Tanner.

Surviving family includes paternal grandparents, Dale Posing, and Debbie Posing and Greg Carter; maternal grandparents include, Brian Thiesen, and Roy and Diane Renkin; and aunts, uncles and cousins, including, Dustin and Kim Posing, Jessica and Alex Torres, Nickolaus Thiesen, and Amber Thiesen.

Tucker was preceded in death by one sister, Taylor Kaye Posing; an uncle, Brandon James Renkin; and maternal grandmother, Sharon Thiesen. Before Sharon passed away, she said she was going to hold her new grand baby one way or another, now they are together.

No public services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

