Roberta Koehn

PEOTONE — Roberta “Birdie” Charlene Koehn, 91, formerly of Peotone, passed away peacefully Jan. 15, 2022, at her home in Fergus Falls, Minn.

She was born March 23, 1930, in Chicago.

Roberta worked on the family farm with her husband, Maynard Louis Koehn; until he passed away in 1986.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, and the Immanuel Women’s Fellowship.

Birdie loved to bowling, playing cards with her card club and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Linda Nabors, of Bradley, Dennis (Audrey) Koehn, of New York Mills, Minn., Janice (Keith) Mercier, of Milford, and Randall (Carolyn) Koehn, of Dwight; her grandchildren, Dawn (Brian) Jett, Mistie Schubert, Jeremy (Amy) Seemann, Autumn (Shaun) Snell, Brian (Lisa) Koehn, Cyndi (Jeff) Young, Ryan (Sam) Mercier, Kevin (Tammy) Mercier, Justin Mercier, Eric (Carly) Koehn, Todd (Marissa) Koehn, Alec Brownlee and Alyssa (Kaidon Hibler) Brownlee; 28 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her goddaughter, Terri Lee Cephus, of Kankakee.

In addition to her husband, Maynard Louis Koehn, she was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Mary Nixon; her mother and stepfather, Edith and Harry Black; her grandson, Jason Mercier; her great-granddaughter, Kiera Schubert; and her stepgreat-grandson, Alex Jett.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, until the noon funeral services at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone, with the Rev. Terry Krouskoupf and Nancy Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or the Alzheimer’s Association.

