KANKAKEE — John M. Hilb, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 31, 1949, the son of Horace and Jane (Guggenheim) Hilb. John married Pauline Vance on Sept. 17, 1978, in Tahlequah, Okla.

John was a graduate of Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

He had worked as a substitute teacher in various local schools and also as a speech pathologist.

John enjoyed going on walks, reading, tutoring and having intellectual conversations.

He was of the Baha’i faith.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Conflict.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Pauline Hilb, of Kankakee; two sons, Jerry Fozzard, of Kankakee, and George and Cheryl Fozzard, of Kankakee; five daughters, Sandy and Ron Lambert, of Earlville, Marlene and Derek Brant, of Kankakee, Cindy Fozzard, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Debbie Peters, of Bourbonnais, and Carlis Willy, of Tahlequah, Okla.; one sister-in-law, Francine Hilb, of Louisville, Ky.; 26 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Jeff Hilb.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

