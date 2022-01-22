KANKAKEE — Genevieve Woodrich, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) in Clifton.

She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of John and Petronella (Stankiewicz) Garski. She married Paul Woodrich in 1951, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in 1981.

Genevieve retired from Armour Pharmaceutical after 35 years.

She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed playing cards.

Genevieve was a member of the Life Church in Gilman.

Surviving are four daughters, Paula and Michael DeBetta, of New Buffalo, Mich., Linda Sue and Jack Barnhart, of Austin, Texas, Lori and Larry Guimond, of St. Anne, and Nancy Rish, of Joliet; one sister, Rose Benson, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Gen Westerhoff, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (David) Nichols, of Chicago, Tom (Megan) DeBetta, of Normal, Elisabeth (Blake) Dankovich, of Chicago, Keli (Mike) Allegro, of Bourbonnais, Travis (Nicole) Mailloux, of Wichert, Ryan Mailloux, of Colorado, Jaimie Ramos, of Kankakee, Tim Guimond, of Longmont, Colo., Michael Guimond, of St. Anne, and Ben Rish, of Kankakee; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Paul Woodrich, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Veronica, Nellie, Rita and Eleanor; and one brother, Stanley.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

