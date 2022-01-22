Ellis Good

BOURBONNAIS — Ellis Eugene Good was born June 19, 1927, the son of LuElla Conrad and Ivan Good, in Fisher. He passed away the morning of Jan. 10, 2022. Ellis was the second born of seven children. He accepted Jesus as his Savior in grade school and was a member of the East Bend Mennonite Church.

At the age of 18, Ellis was a Seagoing Cowboy with the United Nations Relief Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) as part of a ship crew to care for cattle that would replace livestock killed in the war in Poland.

On June 11,1949, Ellis married Geneva Birky, of Foosland. They farmed for many years and attended East Bend Mennonite Church. Ellis served at church by teaching Sunday school, leading congregational singing, choirs and serving on the church board. In later years, Ellis started a second career as a Service Master Franchisee in Kankakee.

Ellis attended College Church of the Nazarene and was actively involved, serving on multiple mission trips, singing in the choir, serving on the board and helping wherever there was need. He also was involved in community service where he served at the Center of Hope for many years.

Surviving are:

• Daughter, Leisa Beckler, with her children: Grant Beckler, Garett (Amy) Beckler with children Jada and Tate;

• Son, Scott (Marla) Good with their children: Daughter, Chelsea (Tom) Nestor with children Isabel, Jocelyn, Thomas and Tatum; son, Brandon (Jessica) Good with son Ivan; daughter, Morgan (Luke) Hoffman with children Lexi, Isaac and Ryan; and son, Reilly (Jaymi) Good;

• Son, Eric (Wendy) Good with children: Jamin (Alyssa Rain), Ethan and Bradon.

• Sister-in-law, Evelyn Good; sisters, Dolorez Roth, Violet Stalter and Bernelle (Alan) Kanagy; and brothers, Leland Good, and Loren (Elaine) Good.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Geneva (Birky); and brother, Willard.

He was laid to rest in the East Bend Memorial Gardens, Fisher.