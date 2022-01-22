AROMA PARK — Don H. Irby, 75, of Aroma Park, passed away Dec. 19, 2021, at Loyola University Medical Center.

A graveside service will be at a later date in Manhattan Cemetery in Manhattan.

He was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Benton, the son of John W. Irby and Cecelia (Schram) Hernandez.

Don worked in maintenance at Bunge Edible Oil for 50 years before retiring.

He enjoyed golfing and having coffee with his friends.

Don married Judy Irby. She preceded him in death.

Surviving are his sons, Greg and Becky Irby, of St. Anne, and John Irby, of Indiana; daughters, Karen and Freddy Santos, of Watseka, and Penny and Beto Martinez, of Houston, Texas; sisters, Elsie Russell, of Manhattan, Sharon and Jim Kenna, of Texas, and Georgia Anderson, of Tennessee; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Scott Parker, of Manteno, Tersia and Rod Schroeder, of Beecher, and Lori Parker, of Kankakee; and his special friend, Judy Arnold, of Kankakee.

Preceding him in death were his mother, father, a brother and sister, and his wife.