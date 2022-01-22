Arnold Joubert

KANKAKEE — Arnold “Arnie” Joseph Joubert, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at his home, after a three and a half year illness.

He was born May 19, 1945, in Bradley, the son of Roland and Alexine (Guenette) Joubert. Arnie married Margaret Dionne on Feb. 6, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Arnie was employed by Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, for 40 years as a computer operations supervisor. He retired in January of 2014.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the National Right to Life Association.

Arnie was an active parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Margaret Joubert, of Kankakee; two daughters, Debra and Steve Marcotte, of Bourbonnais, and Angela and Matt Vitellaro, of Tinley Park; one son, Brad and Lisa Joubert, of Bargersville, Ind.; one sister, Marlene Maddie, of Baton Rouge, La.; one brother, Ron and Kathy Joubert, of Bourbonnais; one sister-in-law, Mary Joubert, of Bourbonnais; and grandchildren, Nicholas Marion, Jenna Marion, Sam Marion, Rachel Marcotte, Phoebe Joubert, Wade Joubert, Anthony Vitellaro, Claire Vitellaro and Aaron Vitellaro.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Medrick; one brother-in-law, Joseph Maddie; and one granddaughter, Sara Marion.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church — West Campus, Kankakee. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church.

