Donald Jones

BRADLEY — Donald R. “Jonesy” “Papou” Jones, 85, of Bradley, went peacefully home to Heaven, surrounded by his loving family, Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) from his home.

He was born July 25, 1936, in Tuscola, the son of Donald and Anna (Dick) Jones. Don married Katherine Stavros on May 17, 1959, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death in April of 2001.

Don was a machinist.

He enjoyed bowling, shopping, collecting cars and knives, and Ford memorabilia. Above all, he loved his family. He was a giver and very selfless. Don was excellent at playing cards. He was a pushover for the “batting eyelashes” of his grandchildren. He lovingly answered to many names, including Don, Bob and Robert.

Donald was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Cubs fan.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Donald was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Greek Orthodox Church.

Surviving are one son, Peter D. and Meleah Jones, of Ocean Spring, Miss.; two daughters, Georgeia and Darvin Smith, of Bourbonnais, and Cassondra and Jeff Kirkton, of Kankakee; two sisters, Marilyn Drolet, of Bradley, and Sally and Steve Birr, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Billie Kirkton, Ashtyn Kirkton, Gregory (Sarah) Jones, Marisa Jones and Courtney (Brian) Scott; two great-grandchildren, Lucille Scott and Everett Scott; his very special sweetheart, Diane Metcalf, her wonderful family; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Katherine Jones, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Patti Bender, Philip Jones, Nancy Reck, Charles E. Jones, James Jones and Stephen D. Jones.

Visitation will be from noon on Friday, Jan. 21, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Entombment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

The service will be live-streamed. Please check the website www.schrefflerfuneralhomes.com for the link the day of the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

