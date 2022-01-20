Beverly Marcotte

BRADLEY — Beverly J. Marcotte, 93, of Bradley, and formerly of Manteno, passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Miller Health Care Center, Kankakee.

Beverly was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Panola, the daughter of Lester John and Mabel G. Ford Krug.

She was a 1945 graduate of Manteno High School.

Beverly was united in marriage to Thomas Marcotte on Feb. 24, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nev. Thomas preceded her in death April 27, 2017.

Beverly was employed as an administrative stenographer for the State of Illinois at the Manteno State Hospital for many years, from which she retired.

She attended Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and was a member of the Red Hat Society, Inc. Beverly enjoyed socializing with family and friends. She had a special love for all animals.

Survivors include a son and his wife, Toby and Jodi Marcotte, of Rockledge, Fla.; a nephew, Michael Field; a niece, Lori Johnson; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her sister, Yvonne Furtado.

A memorial service and interment will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating.

The family would like to thank the Loving Touch Companion, Uplifted Care Hospice, and Miller Health Care Center for their special care.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.