william freehill

KANKAKEE — William E. “Bill” Freehill, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born May 3, 1950, in Urbana, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Tyrrell) Freehill. Bill married Rosemary Kearney on Sept. 22, 1979, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana.

Bill was a retired City of Kankakee Police Officer. He was a graduate of Melvin Sibley High School. He had attended Southern Illinois University and Parkland Community College. Bill was an avid Notre Dame, Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam conflict.

Bill was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Rosemary Freehill, of Kankakee; one daughter, Erin and Brooks Glisson, of Naperville; four sisters, Joanne and David Snyder, of Laramie, Wyo., Carol and Roger Read, of Champaign, Mary Beth and Mike Rouleau, of Arlington, Wash., and Jean Connell, of Chicago; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Sherry Freehill, of Florissant, Colo., and Velda Freehill, of Urbana; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Patrick and Diane Kearney, of Venice, Fla., and Kathy and Francois Grobler, of Champaign; 21 nieces and nephews; and 25 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Patricia and George Peabody and Michael Kearney; one brother, Richard Freehill; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Therese and Frank Kearney.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Strawn Cemetery in Strawn.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Special Olympics, the Joliet Diocese Catholic Charities, or the Congregation of Notre Dame Sisters.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.