Norman 'Dewey' DuMontelle

HERSCHER — Norman R. “Dewey” DuMontelle, 91, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (Jan. 15, 2022) at his home.

He was born Aug. 18, 1930, in Papineau, the son of Wesley and Blanche (Sizemore) DuMontelle. Dewey married Lucille Clement on Oct. 21, 1951, in St. Anne. She preceded him in death April 19, 2000.

Dewey was a laborer. He loved camping, fishing and traveling with his family. Dewey enjoyed working in his yard and taking care of his vehicles. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a Sgt. 1st class in the 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry. He served as Platoon Leader from 1950 to 1951.

Surviving are his sons, Steven (Mary) DuMontelle, of Bradley, and Douglas DuMontelle (Aimee Simbeck), of Herscher; and five grandchildren, Kelly DuMontelle, Kristy DuMontelle, Aaron DuMontelle, Jacob DuMontelle and Danielle DuMontelle.

In addition to his wife, Lucille DuMontelle, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Michael “Duman” DuMontelle.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Interment will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery in St. Anne.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

