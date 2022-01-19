Katherine Frantz

ST. ANNE — Katherine A. Frantz, 74, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Jan. 17, 2022) at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

She was born May 12, 1947, in Bloomington, the daughter of Walter and Audrey Clark Wellenreiter.

Katherine married Jim Frantz on Nov. 28, 1970, in Pontiac.

She was a schoolteacher for 36 years at St. Anne Grade School.

Katherine enjoyed playing Bridge and collecting tea pots. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are her husband, Jim Frantz, of St. Anne; two sons, Timothy Frantz, of Carbondale, and Jason and April Frantz, of Joliet; one daughter, Jennifer Marcotte and her fiancé, Bradley Garrison, of Crescent City; six grandchildren, Lily Rose Frantz, Trevor Frantz, Travis Frantz, Madelyn Garrison, Cameron Garrison and Tanner Garrison; two brothers, Donald Wellenreiter, of Waupon, Wis., and James Wellenreiter and Lisa Rohde, of Lancaster, Pa.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate.

Interment will follow in Memorial Park in Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

