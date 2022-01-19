KANKAKEE — Evelyn Collier, 74, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Evelyn was born Jan. 26, 1947, in Hopkins Park, the daughter of Leslie Pope and Ruth (Robinson) Pope.

She retired from working at Good Shepherd Manor in Momence.

A resident of the Kankakee County area for 30 years, she enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Evelyn attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hopkins Park.

Surviving are two sons, Eugene Collier, of St. Paul, Minn., and Robert (Sabrena) Collier, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one sister, Yvonne Calloway, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother; one sister; her maternal and paternal grandparents; one grandson; and one niece.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Pete Jankowski officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence.

