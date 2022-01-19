Carrie Langlois

KANKAKEE — Carrie Ellen Langlois passed away at her home Monday (Jan. 17, 2022). She was 59 years old.

Carrie was born in Grand Haven, Mich., on July 3, 1962, the daughter of Harry Carter and Dorlene Carter (Erickson).

She was a truck driver, working for various companies, including A.N. Webber in Kankakee. She and Ricky Langlois met while working for A.N. Webber.

Carrie and Ricky were married Aug. 10, 2013, in Kankakee.

She was a member of Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene where she volunteered in several ministries.

Carrie loved to spend time with her family and friends. She loved sewing, crafting and playing card games.

She had had four children, Adam Ollervidez, of Bourbonnais, Carter Ollervidez, of Bigfork, Mont., Tonya Ollervidez, of San Antonio, Texas, and Dakota Langlois, of Momence; one grandson, Austin Trotter, of San Antonio, Texas; three siblings, Jody (Kim) Carter, of Grand Haven, Mich., Toby (Stacey) Carter, of Cadillac, Mich., and Erica (David) Gonzalez, of Muskegon, Mich.; and brother-in-law, James (Rachel) Langlois.

Preceding her in death were her father, Harry Carter, and her mother, Dorlene Carter, both formerly of Grand Haven, Mich., as well as her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Kathleen Langlois, formerly of Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee First Church Children’s Ministry.