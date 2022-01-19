KANKAKEE — Archie Gardner, 68, of Kankakee, made his transition to eternity Friday (Jan. 14, 2022).

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate the service. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Archie Gardner was born March 7, 1953, in Tutwiler, Miss., the son of Mary Frances Gardner and James Jordan Sr.

He graduated in 1971 from Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. He attended Bethune-Cookman University (HBCU) in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he majored in business administration.

Archie met the love of his life, Lavern Eldridge, whom he married Oct. 23, 1999.

He was employed by the Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee. Archie established Maple Street Carwash and Detailing Services and New Life Construction Company which he was the owner and operator of until his illness.

Archie loved spending time with his family, traveling and helping his friends.

He was a member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Alex T. Bond Jr.

Archie was preceded in death by his mother, Mary F. Gardner; sons, Vernell A. Lowe and Tamaris Barnett; daughter, Aisha M. Gardner; brother, Larry D. Miles; his grandparents; several aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Osie Eldridge; and father-in-law, Clarence Eldridge.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 22 years, Lavern Eldridge-Gardner; loving daughter, Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson (Aaron Robinson); sons, Archie King and Raphael Gardner; eight grandchildren; brothers, James Jordan Jr., Dennis Miles (Robin Miles) and Gerond Harris; uncles, James Gardner, Robert Gardner, Roy Gardner, David Gardner and Tommy Lee Gardner; special cousin, Angelene Ivery; sister-in-law, Pearline Mason; brother-in-law, Ronnie Fry; along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones who will miss him dearly.

The family wishes to acknowledge expressions of kindness and concern evidenced at this time in thought and deed. To DaVita Dialysis of Bourbonnais, and the Critical Care Team at Riverside Medical Center, the family thanks you for providing great quality care and services.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.