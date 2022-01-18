Kathryn DeMoure

KENTLAND, Ind. — Kathryn Jo “Kathy” DeMoure, 63, of Kentland, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee and Bradley, passed away Friday (Jan. 14, 2022) at the University of Chicago Hospital.

She was born Dec. 21, 1958, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roger and Theresa (Schultz) Giguere. Kathy married Ronald “Ron” DeMoure on June 28, 1975, in Kankakee.

Kathy worked in building services for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, for many years.

She loved to travel the world. Her favorite places to visit included the Caribbean and Germany. Kathy enjoyed antique shopping and playing cards with her Gab and Grub Club. Most of all, Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren.

Kathy was a family-oriented person and loved to socialize with friends.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Ron DeMoure, of Kentland, Ind.; two daughters, Sherry and Michael Harvey, of Raub, Ind., and Tiffany and Keith Korth, of Kankakee; one sister, Candy Fellmy, of Lafayette, Ind.; two grandchildren, Kamden Korth and Lillian Korth; one sister-in-law, Diana and Michael Hawks, of St. George, Utah; one brother-in-law, Clifford DeMoure, of Phoenix, Ariz.; an aunt, uncle, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes for the education of her grandchildren.

Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.