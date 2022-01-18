NEW BOSTON — Gary Grizzle, 76, of New Boston, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorials may be left in his name and directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Gary Lane was born Feb. 5, 1945, in Rock Island, the son of Paul and Esther Stevens Grizzle. Gary married Susan Carpenter, and together they raised two children, Carrie and Andrew, as well as their adopted son, Paul. The couple later divorced. In 1999, he married Linda Stone; they were married until her passing in 2012.

Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1968, stationed in Vietnam.

Over the years, Gary had worked at the U.S. Post Office in Momence, as well as in church maintenance. More recently, he owned and operated Grizzle Electric, mostly installing and servicing generators.

In his younger years, he enjoyed singing and shooting photography. Gary’s riverside cabin in New Boston left him much time for fishing, as well as bird watching.

Survivors include his children, Carrie (Buck) Stimson, of Milford, Andrew (Melissa) Grizzle, of St. Peters, Mo., and Paul (Kim) Carpenter, of Watseka; along with 10 grandchildren; and his siblings, Mary Watters, Linda (Barre) Fields and Robert Grizzle.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Linda; stepson, James Nichols Jr.; and siblings, Lee, Jim and Carol Dawson.

