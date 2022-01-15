Nancy Lowman

KANKAKEE — Nancy L. Lowman, 77, of Kankakee, and formerly of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Nancy was born Sept. 21, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leslie W. and Bernadine M. LaGesse Duguay.

She married Gary S. Lowman on Jan. 19, 1963, in Momence. He preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2017.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Joy Lowman, of Bourbonnais, and Kevin and Jane Lowman, of Waukesha, Wis.; three granddaughters, Kristin Lowman, Allison Lowman and Madeline Lowman; a sister-in-law, Debbie Duguay, of South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Nichols; and a brother, William “Bill” Duguay.

Nancy had been employed at General Foods Coupon Center and Sears, Roebuck and Co.

There will be no memorial services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

