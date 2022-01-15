BOURBONNAIS — James R. Sherer, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 26, 1945, in Marion, Ohio, the son of Robert and Priscilla Craig Sherer.

James married Malinda Jackson on July 18, 1998, in Kankakee.

He retired from St. Anne High School, where he taught for many years. He was also a baseball coach at the high school.

James enjoyed reading and watching movies with his daughter. He also liked playing baseball and sports video games. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Malinda Sherer, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Angelica Rose Sherer, of Bourbonnais; and one sister, Susan and Donald White, of Rotonda, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Priscilla Craig Sherer; one son, Andrew James Sherer; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosa Lee and George Lyles.

There will be no local services. Private family services will be in Marion, Ohio. Interment will be in Chapel Heights Memory Garden in Marion, Ohio.

Local funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

