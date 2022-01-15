ST. ANNE — Delphine “Della” Bradigan, 92, of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 28, 2021.

She was the daughter of Cecilia and Frank Konecki, the only daughter of their six children. Delphine was born May 21, 1929, in Chicago.

In 1949, she married her soulmate and love of her life, Leon. They were married for 49 years when Leon passed away in 1998.

Delphine’s favorite things to do were spending time with her family, watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Golden Girls,” and playing Pokeno, Monopoly and Scrabble with her loving family. She also loved working in her circle-a-word books and playing scratch off lottery tickets. Her passions were baking, fishing, and in her younger years, she absolutely loved bowling.

Surviving are her daughter, Jane (Glenn) Wychocki; sons, David (Rhonda) Bradigan and Scott Bradigan; brothers, Frank and Joe Konecki; granddaughters, Shannon (Greg), Melissa (Erron), Lacey, Sofie and Chloe, Kami (Cody); as well as her great-grandchildren, Gregory, Jaedyn, Ryland, Rylee, Hunter and Caiden.

In addition to her loving husband, Leon, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenny; and brothers, Norby and John.

Delphine will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, next to her beloved husband, Leon.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at a later date.

Delphine was the absolute best mom, grandma and great-grandma.