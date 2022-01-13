Joseph Rademacher

GRANT PARK — Joseph Samuel Rademacher, 63, of Grant Park, was born Aug. 29, 1958, to his loving mother and father, John H. and Elizabeth Didier Rademacher.

His life was blessed with seven brothers, five sisters, two children and two very special granddaughters. He spent most of his life on the family farm, where he learned to be a mechanic and self-proclaimed Jack-of-all-trades. He loved animals, teaching and helping others, and was interested in all things history related and gardening.

Joseph passed away Monday (Jan. 10, 2022), at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Preceding him in death were his father, John H. Rademacher Sr., brother, Patrick Rademacher; sister, Judith Rademacher; nephew, Daniel Rademacher; niece, Lauren Rademacher; and brother-in-law, Deane Lovell.

Surviving are his mother, Elizabeth (nee Dider) Rademacher; and siblings, David (Debbie) Rademacher, of Grant Park, Bonnie (John) Stevens, of Kankakee, John Jr. (Teresa) Rademacher, of Manteno, Betty Lovell, of Bourbonnais, Mary (Thomas) Sanders, of Cottonwood, Ariz., Christopher (Paula) Rademacher, of Polo, Margie (Gary) Hamilton, of Kankakee, Thomas (Beth) Rademacher, of Kankakee, Timothy (Rhonda) Rademacher, of Batesville, Ark., and Daryl Rademacher, of Grant Park. He is also survived by beloved children, Johnathan and Stephanie Rademacher, of Grant Park; and his granddaughters, Diana and Alita, whom he adored.

Joseph was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Fuenral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

