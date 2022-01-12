Shirley Leathers

CICERO, Ind. — Shirley Mae Leathers, 81, of Cicero, Ind., passed away Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022), at Prairie Lake Health Campus in Noblesville, Ind.

She had retired from Kraft General Foods after 34 years as the senior office administrator.

Shirley was born in Wayne County, on June 30, 1940, the daughter of Orval and Edith (Sutherland) Short.

She married Don Leathers on June 26, 1959.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Don Leathers, of Cicero, Ind.; daughter, Debbie (Alan) Tinsley, of Noblesville, Ind.; son, Jeff (Carol Ann) Leathers, of Noblesville, Ind.; grandsons, Troy (Dana) Tinsley, of Plainfield, Ind., and Calvin (Elisheva) Tinsley, of Fishers, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Clara Tinsley, Colton Tinsley and Elora Tinsley; and brother, Garry (Linda) Short, of Fairfield.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sister, Doris Piper.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, Fairfield.