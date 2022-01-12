Rose Mary LaMore

MANTENO — Rose Mary M. LaMore, 83, of Manteno, passed away Jan. 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 5, 1938, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joe and Besse (Giroux) Gladu. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Arnold LaMore at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Rose Mary enjoyed going to garage sales and shopping. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

She retired from the Manteno School District after 20 years of service as a cook.

Surviving are her sons, Lanny (Grace) LaMore, of Hobart, Ind., and Roland LaMore (Charley Jones), of Rockport, Texas; sister, Teresa Dionne, of St. Anne; one granddaughter; five stepgrandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Arnold LaMore; her parents; and brothers, LaVerne Gladu and Don Gladu.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 N. Center, Bradley, with the Rev. Tony Nugent officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home of Manteno.