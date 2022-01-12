BRADLEY — Lona Truesdell, 74, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022) at her home.

She was born June 28, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Adam and Katie Harwood Welker.

Lona married LaVerne Truesdell on June 6, 1963.

He preceded her in death Sept. 10, 1983.

Lona was a retired employee of BIMBA.

She enjoyed going to garage sales and working in her yard.

Surviving are four sons, Wade Truesdell, of Kankakee, Wayne and Peggy Truesdell, of Bourbonnais, Keith Truesdell, of Kankakee, and Kevin Truesdell, of Kankakee; long-time companion, Russell Shimmin, of Kankakee; and six grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

There will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

