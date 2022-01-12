KANKAKEE — JoAnne Smith (Nudie), 53, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at home, with family.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please wear face mask and social distance.

JoAnne was born June 4, 1968, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joe Thomas Jr. and Elizabeth Smith.

She was a 1986 graduate of St. Anne High School.

JoAnne had been employed at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service for more than 15 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, and loved to going to casinos. She was the most amazing host for all functions.

JoAnne is survived by her son, DeAndre Lee, of Kankakee; and daughter, DeAndria (Tywhan) Wells, of Southaven, Miss.; sisters, Gloria (Uteric) Dillard, of Kankakee, Sylvia Autman, of Kankakee, Shelia (David) Stokely, of San Diego, Calif., Theresa Wicks, of Kankakee, and Lashonda Smith, of Austin, Texas; brothers, William “Harold” Smith, of Atlanta, Ga., and Lonnie (Gloria) Smith, of Kankakee; four grandchildren; her life partner, Ronald Cox; her honorary sister, LaTanya Sample; honorary son, Gregory Dismuke; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Suzanne Smith and Joyce Fisher; and niece, Tennille Barnes.

