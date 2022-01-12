KANKAKEE — JoAnn Smith, 79, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 8, 1942, in Watseka, the daughter of Wilbur and Rosella (Denault) Miller. Her parents preceded her in death in addition to one brother; four sisters; and one grandson, Cody Frink.

JoAnn married Cecil “Jay” L. Smith Jr. on Nov. 5, 1977, in Chebanse. He survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Bonnie Jo (Ron) Saindon, of Chebanse; one son, Curtis F. (Cheryl) Becker, of Lake City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Casey (Levi) Peters, of Chebanse, Ashton (Anthony) Windt, of Clifton, Molly Saindon, of Bloomington, Amber (Adam) Ellis, of Mulberry, Fla., and Kyle (Kari) Frink, of San Diego, Calif.; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

JoAnn was a supervisor at Electron Beam Tech in Kankakee.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the River Valley Chapter W Motorcycle Club. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

A private graveside service will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.

