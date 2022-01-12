Francis Fritz

KANKAKEE — Francis A. Fritz, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Union Hill, the son of George and Emma Hebekeuser Fritz.

Francis married Antoinette “Ann” Panozzo on Oct. 9, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

He had been a contractor/builder.

Francis loved gardening and taking care of his yard. He enjoyed golfing, and playing cards and bags. He was a great high school football player and he loved watching football. Francis was a huge sports fan.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge as well as a member of the Quadrille Dance Club.

Francis was a parishioner of St. Rose Chapel and St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Antoinette Fritz, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Janice Fritz, of Kankakee; one sister, Cathy Lovell, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Edwin Fritz, of Kankakee, James and Ann Fritz, of Kankakee, and Elsie Fritz, of Union Hill; one grandchild, Austin Fritz; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, William Fritz; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Mardell and Bob Spears and Leonard Lovel; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Fritz.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.