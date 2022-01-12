Darlene Beck

ROCKFORD — Funeral services for Darlene Louise Beck, 92, of Rockford, and formerly of Chebanse, will be Saturday, Jan. 15, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the services will be at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Joel Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Memorials may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery Association.

Mrs. Beck went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Jan. 4, 2022, from her daughter’s home, in the care of her loving family.

She was born July 1, 1929, in Chebanse, the daughter of Oscar and June Hansen.

Upon her death, Darlene was the matriarch, as the oldest living member of her family. She was the second child and oldest daughter, a loving sister to her 10 brothers and sisters – a role she cherished more every year of her life. Darlene married William R. Beck on March 18, 1950. They were married just shy of 63 years at William’s death Jan. 23, 2013.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Dan Rezin, of Rockford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Gayle Beck, of Eagle, Wis., and Bill and Jean Beck, of Palmyra, Wis.; grandchildren, Phillip (Amanda), William (Emily), Jenae, Callie (Tyler), Rachel (Paul), Betsy, Tim and Garrett (Hannah); and great-grandchildren, Addison, Hadley, Lily, Brielle, Calvin, Cameron and Sullivan. Also surviving are siblings, Merritt Hansen, Marilyn Yohnka, Carolyn Cox, Bobby Gray (John), Jack Hansen (Martha), Susan Larsen (David) and Peggy Mattox (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dick and Harry; sister, Sandy; sisters-in-law, Gwen, Verna and Sally; brother-in-law, John; granddaughter, Jessica; and several nieces and nephews.

As a high schooler, Darlene worked as a secretary for Dieters hardware store and went on to be a school secretary for several schools in the Chebanse School District. She was the first of her siblings to move out of state when Bill’s job took the family to Wisconsin. After nine years in Palmyra, Wis., Darlene and Bill built a home in Lindenhurst, and stayed there until moving to Rockford, to be closer to family after Bill became ill.

The love of a mother can only be rivaled by that of a grandmother or great-grandmother. Darlene loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart. Darlene and Bill never missed their grandchildren’s activities or sporting events, and with pride and joy they supported in any way possible. Darlene loved her time with Bill, family and friends spent in Ft. Myers, Fla., escaping the cold winters. When Bill passed, Darlene continued to live with her daughter’s family and was of immense support, helping take care of the great-grandchildren that were born into her family. She also enjoyed traveling out of the country for the first time on vacations to Mexico and the Caribbean with Tami and Dan and their family. She so enjoyed and jumped at every opportunity to return to Chebanse, and visit her siblings and their families as she loved and was loved by each one of them.

Darlene was a lifelong Methodist and enjoyed going to church till COVID prevented it. Darlene’s final residence was a retirement home where she was visited almost daily by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and often by siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. She was loved by and a favorite of all her caretakers who helped care for her, often coming after work to visit.

