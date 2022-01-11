Gene Morgan

SHELDON — Gene L. Morgan, 94, of Sheldon, passed away Monday (Jan. 10, 2022) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

He was born Dec. 24, 1927, in rural Sheldon, the son of Leslie and Esther (Conley) Morgan. He married Deloris Meadows in Brook, Ind., on April 12, 1953.

Surviving are his wife, Deloris Morgan, of Sheldon; one daughter, Gloria (Donald) Jording, of Buckley; and one granddaughter, Amalia Jording, of Jackson, Wis.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Vern Morgan.

He was a lifelong farmer in the Iroquois County area. He was a member of the Darrow Christian Church.

Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.

He was a member of the Sheldon Masonic Lodge, Illinois Farm Bureau, where he served on the executive board, and a 70-year member of the Watseka American Legion Post 23. Gene enjoyed coffee with “The Boys” at Iroquois and feeding the birds and squirrels. He was blessed to have been able to take The Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon. Graveside military rites will be provided by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW 7450.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Sheldon EMS or Watseka American Legion Post 23 Honor Guard.

