James Janowski

GRANT PARK — James J. Janowski, age 75, of Grant Park, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022).

James was the loving husband of Patricia D. Janowski (nee Szymczak). Patricia preceded him in death.

He was the devoted father of Brian (Christy) Janowski and Dawn (Bill) Lomax; proud grandpa of several precious grandchildren; dear brother of Roger (Gerlinde) Janowski and Jerry (Patricia) Janowski; and dearest nephew and cousin of many. Jim was loved by everybody who knew him, and will be deeply missed.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Sophie Janowski.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Momence Funeral Chapel 203 N. Locust St., Momence. There will be a prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, also at the Momence Funeral Chapel before proceeding to St. George Catholic Church, 5272 East 5000 North Road, Bourbonnais Township, for the 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Private inurnment will be in St. George Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Janowski Family.

Funeral arrangements are by the Smits Funeral Homes Group, James E. Janusz, director, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN 46311. For further information, please call 219-322-7300.

