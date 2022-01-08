Robert Minard Jr.

RANKIN — Robert D. Minard Jr., 63, of Rankin, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022) at his home.

He was born June 22, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Robert D. Sr. and Geraldine (Hayslett) Minard. He married Phyllis Longtin on Jan. 16, 1979, in Kankakee.

Robert worked at Alabama Metal. He was also the proud owner of Hobbies N’ More in Bradley.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Phyllis Minard, of Rankin; his four children, Theresa Dato, of Watseka, Tina Buchanan, of Rankin, Robert Minard III, of Bourbonnais, and Amanda Minard, of Aroma Park; six grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren; and two sisters, Kathy Fearle, of Colorado, and Vicky Thoms, of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

