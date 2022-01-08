CHEBANSE — Rita Baker, 87, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home-Faith Place in Danforth.

She was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Chebanse, the daughter of Albert and Clara (Meyer) Nordmeyer.

Rita married Donald Baker on June 5, 1954, in Chebanse. Don and Rita enjoyed 67 years of marriage. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Cathy (Michael) Schlesinger, of Riverwoods, and Carol (Edward) Hansen, of Palatine; two sons, Mark Baker, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Steven Baker, of Chebanse; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Bridget) Schlesinger, of Glenview, Lauren Schlesinger, of Downers Grove, Rebecca Schlesinger, of Champaign, Matthew Hansen, of Chicago, and Ryan Hansen, of Palatine; two great-grandchildren, Henry and Adeline Schlesinger; one sister-in-law, Sandy Nordmeyer, of Bourbonnais; one brother-in-law, Gerald Baker, of Manteno; along with many nieces and nephews. Rita had a special fondness for each of her many nieces and nephews. Most think they were her favorite.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and five brothers, Lester, Louis, Raynold, Wilbert and Durl; four sisters, Irene, Ruth, Irma and Delma; and one daughter-in-law, Charlotte Blackwood-Baker.

Mrs. Baker was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, where she was very active in Ladies Aid, PTL and a member of the choir.

She graduated from Central High School. Rita was the office manager at Brandt Construction in Chebanse and Kankakee.

Rita enjoyed attending church, singing, doing genealogy work, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and going on walks with Don.

Services will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home-Faith Place in Danforth or Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

