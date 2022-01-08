Delphine 'Della' Bradigan

ST. ANNE — Delphine “Della” Ann Bradigan, of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 28, 2021, at the age of 92.

Della was born in Chicago, on May 21, 1929, the oldest of six children born to Frank and Cecilia Konecki.

She is survived by her two brothers, Frank and Joe.

Della loved to be with her family and was a grandma to everyone.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 49 years, Leon Bradigan; and their eldest son, Kenny.

Surviving are her children, David Bradigan and wife Rhonda, of Largo, Fla., Scott Bradigan, of St. Anne, and Jane Wychocki and husband Glenn, of St. Anne; her granddaughters, Shannon, Melissa, Jennifer, Lacey, Sofie and Chloe; and her great-grandchildren, Gregory, Jayden and Ryland.

Della will be laid to rest in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, next to her beloved husband.

A memorial service and remembrance will be held in the Chicagoland area by her children at a later date.