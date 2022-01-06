Kathie Christensen

KANKAKEE — Kathie Lou Christensen, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022).

She was born April 12, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Clemans) Moore. On Jan. 20, 1973, she married Marc L. Christensen, in Kankakee.

Kathie loved to sew and was an avid reader. She was a supporter of the AmVets and really enjoyed scrolling through Facebook. Most of all, Kathie loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband, Marc; a son and daughter-in-law, Alexander and Nichole Christensen, of Limestone; a daughter and her fiancé, Athena Belluso and Keith Regnier, of Bradley; five grandchildren, Brook, Avery and Morgan Belluso, and Cecelia and Xander Christensen; sisters, Linda Packard, of Delaware, Sue (Ed) Davis, of Herscher, and Roberta Steele, of Kankakee; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, until the noon services at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Please sign her online guestbook at jensenmemorialchapel.com.