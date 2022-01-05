Robert Fitzpatrick

KANKAKEE — Robert “Bobby” J. Fitzpatrick, 59, passed away Friday (Dec. 31, 2021) of COVID complications at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 24, 1962, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Arleen Fitzpatrick. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are his loving children, Christopher (Jackie) Fitzpatrick, Lillian (Michael Napora) Fitzpatrick and Erin (Perry) McNeil. He was the cherished grandfather of Hayden, Rowan, Alexander, Malia, Kyleigh, Ariel and Destinee; devoted brother to Beth (Lou) Bednarek, Brian (Sandi) Fitzpatrick, Bruce (Mary) Fitzpatrick, Lillian (Jim) Rung and Lisa (Paul) Chidichimo; and he had many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William “Bill” (late Patti) Fitzpatrick; and his faithful pets, Dotts and Dante.

Bob had a keen wit and profound sense of humor.

He was a 1980 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School.

Bob worked as an assistant with his father, Thomas, at the family funeral home, Fitzpatrick Funeral Directors in Kankakee.

He later worked with his brother, Brian, at the former Brown Funeral Home in Dolton.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, private cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial visitation will be from noon Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 1 p.m. Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Bob will be laid to rest next to his parents later in 2022 in the Rolling Prairie Cemetery in Indiana.

At the family request, masks are required for all services.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

