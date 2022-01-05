Ralph Moreland Jr.

VENICE, Fla. — Ralph Leo Moreland Jr., 88, of Venice, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Ralph was born July 26, 1933, in Hillsboro, the son of Lila (Stewart) and Ralph Moreland Sr.

Surviving are his loving life partner, Carol Black; four children, Diane (Bob) Kern, Jim (Donna) Moreland, Lori Deagan and Paula Diard. Ralph also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Judy (Clayton) Rattin.

Preceding him in death were his loving wife of 54 years, Janice Diane (Whitehead); and his parents.

Ralph proudly served the U.S. Navy.

He was an active member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion, the VFW and the Eagles.

Ralph was an incredible dad, grandpa, companion and friend to many and will be truly missed.

Services will be private through Farley Funeral Home in Florida, and burial will be immediate.

Memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice.

