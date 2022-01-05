Jonas Hawkins

KANKAKEE — Jonas M. Hawkins passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2021, at his home.

Jonas was born Nov. 13, 1971, in Clifton, to the union of Georgia Cleaves and Eddie Hawkins.

Surviving are his loving mother, Georgia Love, and father and stepmother, Eddie and Mildred Hawkins; his soul mate and love of his life for over 20 years, Alexandria Carlson; his children, Latrice, Demetrius and Jordan Hawkins; grandson, Cameron Thomas; sisters, Jovita Williamson and D’undra Willis; aunts, Gloria Autman, Clara Cleaves, Toni Cleaves and Lucille Lewis; uncles, Murray Cleaves and Edgar Kelly; along with many loving cousins, Erion Greene, Tawone, Terence and Tamara Autman, Shayla Gardner, Brandon Cleaves, Andria and Andrew Smith, Venus, Tyrese and Andre Lewis; and a host of other family and friends, including special friends, LaRone, James, Annette and Ryan.

Preceding him in death were his beloved brother, Gearel Love; grandparents, Gussie and Murray Cleaves, and Bessie Kelly; sister, Erica Love; and uncle, Jessie Autman.

Jonas loved to fish and bowl, and he was an avid animal lover. He rescued many stray cats and nursed them back to good health with loving care. His two cats, Fluffy and Phoenix, are sorely missing him. Jonas was full of life with an infectious laugh and mild manner. He is dearly missed.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 6, at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Graveside rites will follow at noon in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Georgia Love.

