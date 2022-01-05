KANKAKEE — Dolores Villanueva, 64, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.

She was born Feb. 8, 1957, in Chicago, the daughter of Raymond Villanueva and Carmen Soto.

Dolores worked as a laborer.

She enjoyed cooking. Dolores also loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking in and caring for her son’s friends.

Surviving are three sons, Miguel Sandoval Jr., of Kankakee, Sergio Sandoval Sr., of Kankakee, and Anthony Sandoval, of Kankakee; one adopted daughter, Ramona Perez, of Kankakee; 14 grandchildren, Clarissa Sandoval, Mia Sandoval, Miguel Sandoval, Aliza Sandoval, Amber Hernandez, Sergio Sandoval Jr., Isabella Gernon, Aliciana Garza, Bella Hargate, Serena Sandoval, Juan Sandoval, Anthony Sandoval, Raymond Sandoval and Lilianna Sandoval; and seven great-grandchildren, Ramon Armstead, Rose Young, Raylan, Rylee, Mateo, Zora and Isabella.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Raymond Sandoval.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

