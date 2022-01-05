Carolyn Thornburg

WATSEKA — Carolyn A. Thornburg, 74, of Watseka, passed away Dec. 29, 2021, at her home.

She was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Watseka, a daughter of William L. and Barbara (Hurt) Thornburg. Carolyn married Victoria Goller, in Watseka, on Oct. 21, 2014. She survives.

Also surviving are two sisters, Bonnie Thornburg, of Watseka, and Donna (Greg) Crouch, of Milford; two nieces, Darci Thordarson and Danielle (Ross) Huntley; one nephew, Dustin McCullough; three grand-nieces; and two grand-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents and stepfather, Howard Hillary; one brother, Robert Thornburg; and a half sister, Sarah Stimpson.

Carolyn was a Third Class Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. She was a medical technologist for 30 years at the Danville VA. Carolyn worked as an insurance accounting associate in Dallas, Texas, for 20 years.

She was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association. Carolyn was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed playing computer games and playing cards with her family and friends.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, until the 2 p.m. memorial service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Roy Johnson officiating.

Military rites will be provided by the Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County V.F.W. Post 7450.

Memorials may be given to the American Kidney Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.