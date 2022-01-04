Fred Vagt Jr.

BOURBONNAIS — Fred M. “Fast Freddie” Vagt Jr., 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 30, 1948, in Grant Park, the son of Fred M. Vagt Sr. and Florence Houseworth. Fred married Gloria Davis Neveau on Sept. 24, 1994, in Kankakee.

Fred was a former Bourbonnais Police officer. He was the owner of Fred’s Enterprises (snowplowing, lawn care, parking lot maintenance and rental properties), Fast Freddy’s Showcase Lounge, Fred’s Standard Oil in Bourbonnais, and Fred’s Carwash, which had multiple locations. Fred went out of his way to take care of his customers.

He enjoyed traveling and camping.

Fred served our country in the U.S. Army.

He attended GatheringPoint Church.

Surviving are his wife, of Bourbonnais; sons, Brandon and Stacy Vagt, of Bourbonnais, and Chad Vagt, of Bourbonnais; one stepson, Frank Williamson, of Martinton; two stepdaughters, Jolene and Russell Bufford, of Bourbonnais, and Brittanya Jeras, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Nancy Freeman, of Fayetteville, Tenn., and Janet Hull, of Ashkum; seven grandchildren, Preston Vagt, Blake Vagt, Tyler Bufford, Ashley Bufford, Kristin Hendershott, Illiana Jeras and Dillon Hendershott; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his father, Fred Vagt Sr.; mother and stepfather, Florence and Art Clary; and two sisters, Beverly Rankin and Margaret Keen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at GatheringPoint Church, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Debra Bell officiating. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

