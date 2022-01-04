Death notices: Jan. 4, 2022

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Donald Brown</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Kathie Lou Christensen</strong>, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022). Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Harold L. “Louie” DeVore,</strong> 80, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.

<strong>Edmund J. Garstkiewicz</strong>, 82, of Donovan, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Past services

Funeral Mass for <strong>Lois G. M. Finegan</strong>, 93, of Danforth, was held Dec. 31 at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Dennis Spies officiating. Lois passed away Dec. 25, 2021. Burial was in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery, Ashkum. Pallbearers were Danielle and Jon Lucera, Vanessa and Kenneth Peterson, Britni, Tyler and Jared Finegan, Misha Porter, and Sarah and Tim Davis.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael Todd Ollom</strong>, 58, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly officiated. Todd passed away Dec. 10, 2021.

Funeral services for <strong>Mary Dawn Rivard</strong>, 81, of Bourbonnais, were held Dec. 17 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating. Mary passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Interment was in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Pallbearers were Tim McCullough, Devin and Liam Statler, Mike Contois, Josh Brown and Terry Hummel.