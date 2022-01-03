Susan Cotter

CHEBANSE — Susan M. Cotter, 94, of Chebanse, and formerly of Bradley, Clifton, Bloomington and Linn Creek, Mo., passed away Friday (Dec. 31, 2021) at her residence.

She was born July 28, 1927, in Bradley, the daughter of Leon F. and Carrie A. Allgaier Marlaire.

Susan married Robert Lyle Cotter on May 24, 1947, in Bradley. He preceded her in death April 13, 1995.

Surviving are eight sons and six daughters-in-law, Robert L. and Kathy Cotter, of Linn Creek, Mo., Rev. James R. and Donna Cotter, of Fort Wayne, Ind., William L. and Suzzanne Cotter, of Momence, Thomas J. and Roberta Cotter, of Veneta, Ore., Donald Cotter, of Chebanse, Leonard J. Cotter and Frances Roehm, of Skokie, Ronald L. Cotter, of Atmore, Ala., and Martin A. and Mandy Cotter, of Gulf Shores, Ala.; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Mary T. Alumbaugh, of Bloomington, Linda M. Williams, of Chebanse, Susan and Markus Schaufele, of Des Plaines, and Frances and Mark Amato, of Eugene, Ore.; 34 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; and one brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Vicky Marlaire, of Birmingham, Ala.

Preceding her in death were two brothers and sisters-in-law, Art and Maryadelle Marlaire and Mark and Heloise Marlaire; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Edgar Ehrich, Lorraine and Harold Knickerbocker and Theresa and Richard Delabre; a son-in-law, William Alumbaugh; and a granddaughter, Brooke Coburn.

She was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse; a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bradley, and past president of Altrusa in Bloomington. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved spending time with her family.

Susan and her husband, Lyle, had owned and operated Cotter’s Bakery in Bradley, for many years and also had a bakery in Bloomington, before retiring in Missouri.

A visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton. Interment will be in Clifton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin, TX 75904-2615.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.