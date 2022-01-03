Robert Barwegen

MOMENCE — Robert “BJ” Barwegen, 80, of Momence, passed away Friday (Dec. 31, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Kankakee, the son of Robert Sr. and Marie Schultetus Barwegen.

BJ had been a UPS driver for more than 30 years.

He enjoyed golfing and going out to eat. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He liked watching the Chicago Bears with friends. BJ loved his dog, Missy.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1967 to 1969 during Vietnam.

Surviving are one sister, Beverly Owens, of Skokie; and one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Kathy Barwegen, of Matteson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

