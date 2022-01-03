Nicholas Koch

CHEBANSE — Nicholas Ryan Koch, 37, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Nick was born Dec. 27, 1984, in Kankakee. He married Jenna Felesena on Sept. 19, 2009, in Chebanse. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Jenna Koch, of Chebanse; he is survived by three children, Jaelyn (10), Kaleb (8) and Landry (5); Nick’s mother, Kathy Koch, of Chebanse; mother and father-in-law, Mark and Karla Felesena, of Kankakee; brother-in-law, Tony (Stephanie) Felesena, of Bourbonnais, and nephew, A.J.; and sister-in-law, Kristen (Nate) Warman, of Mahomet, and two nieces, Kenzie and Tessa; three aunts, Mary (Henry) Hines, of Kankakee, Jean (Tom) Altmyer, of Ashkum, and Kris (Kerry) Glicken, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three uncles, Rob (Beth) Koch, of L’Erable, Ken (Pat) Decker, of Crest Hill, and Keith (Barb) Decker, of Bourbonnais; along with countless close cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Bob and Norma Koch; as well as his wife’s grandparents, Ken and Eleanor Decker and Norman Felesena and Evelyn Brown.

Nick graduated from Central High School in 2003, where he was a three-sport athlete. He excelled at football where he was a three-year varsity starter, two-time all-conference, two-time Kankakee All Area, 2002 1st Team IHSFCA All State, Chicago Tribune Special Mention All State, and 2003 Shriners All Star Game selection. He took his talents to Aurora University where he was a four-year starter on the offensive line from 2003 to 2006. He then attended Northern Illinois University where he received his Master’s Degree in Sports Medicine.

He first worked at ATI as a physical therapist and became the athletic trainer at Momence High School. While there, the rivalry trophy called the Comahawk was formed for the annual week 9 game with the Redskins. As of late, he became the athletic trainer for Central where he was loved by all.

Nick was a friend to everyone and loved his family, especially his wife, Jenna. Nick enjoyed spending time with his children and doing all they loved to do. There was nothing he couldn’t do or at least would not try to do. In his spare time, he helped with construction work and was a member of Laborers Local 751.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, players from Momence and Central gathered at the football field for an 11 a.m. balloon release in Nick’s honor.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Central High School’s gymnasium. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, also at the Central High School gymnasium. Please enter through the north athletic door for both the visitation and funeral.

Masks are required per the CDC guidelines while in the school.

Memorials may be made to his children’s education fund.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.