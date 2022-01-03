Marc Boudreau

BOURBONNAIS — Marc L. Boudreau, 61, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Jan. 26, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of George D. and Ruth (Hoger) Boudreau.

Marc retired from IBEW Local 176, where he had been an electrician and had the opportunity to work across the country making many friends and memories. He loved riding his Harley. Marc was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, biking, fishing and hunting. He loved teaching his great-nieces and great-nephews to fish.

Over the course of his life, he looked out for and lent a helping hand to many people.

Marc was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two brothers and two sisters-in-law, George D. II and Eileen Boudreau, of Bourbonnais, and Richard and Jeanne Boudreau, of Chebanse; numerous nieces and a nephew; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, DonnaKay Mahan.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

“It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.