BRADENTON, Fla. — Ina Mae (Hays) Cadle, 77, of Bradenton, Fla., and formerly of Wilmington, passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla.

She was born Aug. 27, 1944, in Ashkum, the daughter of Ward M. Cadle and Freeda C. (Crisp) Cadle.

Ina worked as an LPN until she retired.

She attended Bradenton Church of the Nazarene, Bradenton, Fla.

Surviving are a daughter, Sarah James, of Coal City; brothers, David and Karen Cadle, of Bradenton, Fla., and Bruce and Shirley Cadle, of Trenton, Mo.; sister, Linda and Randy Tafelski, of Norris, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; her mother, Freeda Cadle; brother, David Cadle; brother, Bruce Cadle; sister, Linda Cadle; and friend, Ken Leach.

Preceding her in death were her father, Ward Cadle; brother, Ronald Cadle; sister, Ilona Cadle; brother, Brian Cadle; daughter, Kristal Hays; daughter, Cynthia Hays; and son, Charles Hays.

A service took place Dec. 31 in Bradenton, Fla., at the Bradenton Church of the Nazarene.

A local service will be held in the spring at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Burial is in Aroma Park.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.