Ferne Cann

PEOTONE — Ferne M. Cann, 97, of Peotone, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 9, 1924, in Beecher, the daughter of Gustave and Martha (Hoppensteadt) Bernhard.

Ferne was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone. She was past president of the Peotone American Legion Auxiliary and a Blue Star Mother.

She was a great cook and baker and enjoyed painting, doing ceramics and gardening. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are five children and their spouses, Brian (Mary) Cann, Stuart (Jerri) Cann, Monte (Debbie) Cann, Barry (Carole) Cann and Kristie (Mike) Jones; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice Borecki.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Clyde C. Cann (Aug. 5, 1982); her son, Dennis G. Cann (Sept. 20, 2015); and two sisters, Laverne Grimes and Marian Drever.

A memorial gathering will from 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, until the 2 p.m. memorial service, at Immanuel United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, with the Rev. Terry Krouskoupf and Nancy Wheeler officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face coverings is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

