Elease Gholston

KANKAKEE — Elease “Granny” Gholston, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave., Kankakee, with Pastor Ernest Rucker officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Elease was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Florence, S.C., the daughter of Ollie Dorsey and Mary Gainey. Her parents preceded her in death.

She attended public schools in Florence, S.C.

Elease accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at the New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Florence, S.C.

She moved to Kankakee with her children in 1972. While in Kankakee, she met and married Willie “Hawk” Gholston on May 3, 1985. In January 1981, she joined Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Robert Rucker Sr. He preceded her in death. She served faithfully on the Usher’s Ministry and as president of the Kitchen Committee for several years.

Elease retired from Shapiro Developmental Center and later worked for Home Health Care as a senior citizens’ companion.

Her hobbies included fishing, cooking, playing cards, completing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Mrs. Gholston’s memories are her devoted husband; four loving daughters, Ella Louise Williams, of Florence, S.C., Eretta Page, of Bourbonnais, Gwen Renee Rucker, of Kankakee, and Wanda (Willie) Darby, of Shreveport, La.; one stepdaughter, Sybil Padmore, of Arizona; three granddaughters, Tasha Smoot, of Florence, S.C., Tyressa (Patrick) Johnson, of Bourbonnais, and Lanita (Conrado) Tucker, of Olympia Fields; two grandsons, William and Kalen Padmore, both of Arizona; and one sister, Roseann (Rudolph) Hennigan, of Florence, S.C. She also leaves to cherish her memory, one uncle, one aunt, six great-grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She had a special love for her many godchildren, previous husband, and a host of special friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Betty Clay; daughter, Stephanie Gholston; sister, Lizzie Lawrence; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Lee; brother-in-law, James Lee; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

