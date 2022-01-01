KANKAKEE — Caine Snider, 25, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 13, 1996, in Kankakee, the son of Randi Hiatt and David Snider.

Caine was kind-hearted and really loved his family. He was very personable and had a lot of friends. Caine enjoyed playing video games.

Surviving are his father and stepmother, David and Kelly Snider, of Ashkum; his grandparents, Susan Robbins, David and Chris Snider, and Jeanette and Bud Hiatt; his great-grandmother, Shirley Donovan; stepfather, Blake Whittington; stepsiblings, Maci Romero, Wilson Romero, Abbey Whittington, Paige Whittington and Alex Whittington; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins; and lots of friends.

Preceding him in death were his mother; and one sister, Carmen.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A private service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

